Milton, Pa. — Edwin R. “Ed” Confer, 85, of Milton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at home.

Born September 3, 1937 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Ray N. and Frances (Yeagle) Confer. On August 10, 1958 he married the former Linda L. Foust and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Ed was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School. He worked as a service manager at Susquehanna Fire Company for over 30 years. Ed was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his dogs. Ed loved traveling with his wife and family.

In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his two children: Kevin E. Confer, of Drums, PA, and Brenda L. Fox and her husband David, of Stamford, NY; one grandson: Jeffrey Fox, of Syracuse, NY; two great grandchildren: Aidan and Alaina Fox, of Syracuse, NY; and one sister: Mary Anna Zeyn, of West Milton.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Marie Confer, and a sister, Helen Smith.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

