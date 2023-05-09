Lock Haven, Pa. — Edwin Goodman, 93, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 27, 1930 in Avis, he was a son of the late Clyde and Mae Goodman.

Edwin was a 1949 graduate of Lock Haven High School and was involved in the Class of ’49 gatherings.

On September 17, 1967, he married the former Frances Bailey with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

Edwin was employed by PennDOT.

He was a member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Frances of Lock Haven, are his nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Stewart Goodman.

A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of his family. Inurnment will be at Woolrich Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

