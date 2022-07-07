Williamsport — Edward “Teddy Bear” Jenkins, 84, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 while at Abington Memorial Hospital located in Abington, Pennsylvania.

Born October 3, 1937 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Edward “Jack” Jenkins, Sr. and Pearl (Wright) Jenkins.

Edward attended Williamsport Area High School and the former Williamsport Area Community College. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and dedicated years of employment at Textron Lycoming.

Edward’s natural athleticism begin as a young man at Bethune Douglas Community Center and was nurtured by P.D. Mitchell. He then went on to support his varsity team in an undefeated 1955 Williamsport Millionaires’ football season. Afterwards, while in the U.S. Air Force, he won the Golden Gloves Title as an amateur boxer. He was a lifelong enthusiast of all sports and a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He found passion and luck through his love of horse races and sports betting. Most of all, Edward enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his outgoing spirit, his love of family, and his ability to leave a lasting impression on all those he encountered.

Surviving are six children: David Strothers of Williamsport, Karen Jenkins of Arizona, Teddy and Edward Diemer of Williamsport, Tracy Jenkins of Philadelphia, and Nicole Bassett of Williamsport; grandchildren David Strothers Jr, Alyssa Strothers, Sanyay Johnson-Dunn, Teddy Diemer, Jr., David Rogers, Shelby Rogers, Eddie Nietz, Elizabeth Schneider, Erika Diemer, Skyler Andrews, Marcus Valenz, Tara Jenkins, Taylor Jenkins, Kasha Bassett, Kaylissa Kriner, Jowell Quartman; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Mark Diemer and two brothers Robert Wright and Pastor Joseph Harris.

A viewing will be held Saturday, July 9 at Shiloh Baptist Church 433 Walnut St, Williamsport from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate the beloved life of Edward will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Conrad Gibson officiating.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses. Please make contributions directly to Knight Confer Funeral Home,1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701 or at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

