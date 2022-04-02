Williamsport -- Edward T. Keller, Jr., 68, of Williamsport passed away Thursday March 31, 2022 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born February 6, 1954 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Edward, Sr. and Helen (Knouse) Keller.

Edward was a student in the first graduating class of the new Williamsport Area High School in 1972, and a graduate of Liberty University earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, and his Master of Arts degree in Religion. Edward worked as a Behavioral Specialist for 21 years at White Deer Run, retiring in 2017. Edward was an active member of Greenview Alliance Church. He enjoyed spending his free time writing, gardening, knitting, and rug weaving.

Surviving are a best friend, June Shores; a son, Steven Keller (Alicia); a daughter, Robin Keller-Lovell (Matthew); ten grandchildren, Anastasia Keller, Ben Bateman, Jack Lovell (Emilee), Jenna Nicole Rotoli (Cameron), Megan LeAnn Rotoli-Shaffer (Zach), Staci Marie Rotoli, Breanna Tangier Rotoli (Austyn Noltee), Deinera Ortega Ramos (Marco), Cheyenne Keller, and Alexis Robson; seven great-grandchildren, Sophiea Shaffer, Elena Shaffer, Olyver Noltee, Antonio Ortega Ramos, Wesley Snyder, Aria Lovell, and Analayah Strothers; and a beloved cat, Letty.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Foresman.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s name to the Greenview Alliance Church c/o People Helping People Fund, 1955 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754.

