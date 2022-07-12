Williamsport — Edward R. Havrilla, 57, of Williamsport won his victory over cancer when he entered the Lord’s Kingdom on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Surviving is his loving wife of 30 years, Diane L. (Bowersox) Havrilla, whom he married on August 17, 1991.

Born March 3, 1965 in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward J. Havrilla and Marie L. (Bombick) Havrilla of Dallas, Pa.

Ed was a 1983 graduate of Lake Lehman High School and earned a bachelors degree in Music Education from Wilkes University. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He was the owner and operator of Havrilla’s Floor Sanding and Finishing.

Ed was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was actively involved in the choir, church activities, mission trips, and Bible Study Fellowship. He was also a member of the Repasz Band and played brass in many quartets and bands over the years. Ed enjoyed Phillies baseball and Steelers football and had a keen eye for meteorology, always following the developing weather patterns and trends. Above all else, he was a family man who loved those he leaves behind dearly.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two sons, Daniel J. Havrilla (Megan) of Nippenose Valley and Joseph I. Havrilla of Williamsport; a grandson, Timothy Edward Havrilla; a sister, Susan Havrilla Wasserott (Paul) of Woolwich, Maine, a brother Michael Havrilla (Ellen) of Wilkes-Barre; three nephews, Michael and Matthew Havrilla and Gregory DiTomasso.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ed will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at First U.M.C., 604 Market St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Matthew Lake officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport and on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at First U.M.C. prior to service. Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be made to First U.M.C., 604 Market St. Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Repasz Band 117 West Hills Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701.

