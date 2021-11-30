Montoursville -- Edward P. Gee, Sr., 73, of Montoursville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home.

Ed was born on February 10, 1948 to the late Roy and Kalma (Henry) Gee.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Gee, and also by his brother and sister-in-law: Hal and Joyce Gee.

Surviving are his four children: Ed (Jennifer) Gee, Christine Greiner, Susan Gee, and Michael (Katy) Gee; eight grandchildren: Katelyn (Steven), Dakota (Wendy), Zane, Rebecca, Michael, Maddie, Kora, and Josie; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com

