Muncy -- Edward L. McCarty, Jr., 61, of Muncy was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Born November 29, 1960 in Muncy, he was the son of Nancy L. (King) McCarty and the late Edward L. McCarty Sr.

Edward served his county honorably in the U.S. Navy for four years, and the U.S. Coast Guard for an additional four years. He was an electrical engineer for 30 years.

Surviving is his mother, Nancy L. (Robert Herr) McCarty of Muncy; two sons, Joshua McCarty, and Jared McCarty, both of Salisbury, Md.; two sisters, Lisa (Robert) Cochran of McEwnsville, and Lori (Robert) Salvatori of Reading; seven grandchildren; and a very dear companion, Karen Berger of Hughesville.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

