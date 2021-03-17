Williamsport -- Edward L. Day, 83, of Williamsport passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born December 5, 1937 in Howard, he was a son of the late Laverne J. F. and Nellie (Bathurst) Day.

Ed was a 1956 graduate of Williamsport High School. He retired from Your Building Center after 35 years in contractor sales. Ed was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He was an excellent woodworker and artist, he created magnificent pieces that he and his family displayed around their homes. He enjoyed building houses, collecting coins and paper weights, birdwatching, and was a Civil War buff, collecting books and traveling to the many Civil War battlegrounds. Ed enjoyed golfing and was a member of White Deer Golf Course.

Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Rebecca Louise (Bower) Day, three sons, Thad E. Day (Debra) of Williamsport, Marc A. Day (Darlene) of Duboistown and Adam Day (Amber) of Williamsport; five grandchildren Seth, Nancy, Sandy, Megan, and Erika; six great-grandchildren and a seventh soon to be born; a brother Laverne “Sonny” Day of Montoursville, and two sisters Geraldine Barnes and Fern Emig both of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents he was preceded, in death by his first wife, Nina “Nancy” (Spath) Day; a son Aaron Day, and siblings, Myrtle DeParlos, Delores Shoemaker, and Elmer Day.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ed will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Sanders. Please adhere to social distancing. Face coverings are required.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701.

