Montoursville -- Edward J. Keller, 80, of Montoursville passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

Edward was born July 21, 1939 in Eldred Township and was the son of the late Walter F. and Almeda H. (Mather) Keller. Ed was the husband of Bonnie L. Jorgenson with whom he married on June 2, 1962 and shared 58 years of marriage.

Ed served his country honorably during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He retired as a manager after 30 years on June 27, 1997, from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. He was a member of the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church of Montoursville. He loved his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. Ed was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and was a member of the Loyalsock Men's Club. He enjoyed watching Penn State Football and all the weekly college football games.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. (Jorgenson) Keller; a daughter, Wendy L. (Frank) Arner of Coplay, a son, Alan W. (Diane) Keller of Muncy; a sister, Karen L. Mason of Monroe, Conn., a brother, David W. Keller of Bensalem; six grandchildren: Brendan M. OáMalley, Shane M. OáMalley, Meghan G. O'Malley, Bridget K. O'Malley, Andrew M. Keller, and Schyler R. Keller; and four stepgrandchildren.

Private funeral services were held on Thursday, July 23 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Rev. David B. Letschner officiating. Burial followed in the Montoursville Cemetery. Graveside military honors were accorded by combined veteransá organizations.

In Ed's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

