Cogan Station -- Edward J. Hornberger, 92, of Cogan Station went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Born October 9, 1928 in Quiggleville, he was the son of the late Edward L. and G. Ethel (Dauber) Hornberger. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty A. (Emig) Hornberger on January 20, 2010.

Ed worked on the family farm, and retired after 29 years from Jersey Shore Steel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and farming. Ed always kept himself busy and never rested (unless it was nap time). His most precious time was spent with his loving family.

Surviving are four children, Gary E. Hornberger of Cogan Station, Stanley J. Hornberger (Janice) of Cogan Station, Brad L. Hornberger (Donna) of Loyalsock, and Julie A. Long (John) of Loyalsock; 10 grandchildren Keri, Brian, Dawn, Brad, Jr., Amy, Michelle, Bo, Katie, Ann, and Melissa; 23 great-grandchildren; four sisters Marion Webster, Carol Eckert, and Regina Gross all of Williamsport, Millie Bartley of Cogan Station, and a brother Sandy Hornberger of Cogan Station, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Susan K. Hornberger, and two sisters Josephine Bower and Jean Dickey.

A funeral service to honor Ed’s life will be held 12 p.m. (noon) Tuesday, September 28 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church 1877 St. Michael’s Road Cogan Station. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-Noon Wednesday at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ed’s name may be made to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church or Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be at www.SandersMortuary.com.



