Williamsport -- Edward J. Griffith, 74, of Williamsport died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born March 14, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late James and Dorothy Yorke Griffith.

Edward worked for Industrial Fabrication and enjoyed working on his model trains.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Charlotte G. (Hafer) Griffith; children, Crystal Boal (Glenn), Rebecca Weaver (Jim), Tina Klinger and James Griffith III all of Williamsport; grandchildren, Robert Boal of N.Y., Kevin Boal, Cassandra Boal, Coral Klinger and Katie Klinger all of Williamsport; great grandchildren, Sophia and Adalie Boal and Tobias and Anna Klinger and a sister, Dixie Harpster of Florida.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

