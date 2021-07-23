Cogan Station -- Edward H. "Ed" Rank, 82, of Cogan Station passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne B. "Bonnie" (Bonnell) Rank.

Born Oct. 27, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harold Rank and Verna (Batkowski) Rank Maurer.

Ed attended Williamsport Area School District. He was a member of the former Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Polish Club. Ed worked for the Williamsport Water Authority for over 40 years and was owner of the Rank Lawn Mower Shop.

Ed enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on equipment.

Surviving are his four children, Karen Yeagle (William) of Montgomery, Valerie Wilton (Gary) of Loyalsock, William Rank (Tara Barlett) of Tioga and Kevin Rank (Kim) of Cogan Station; eight grandchildren, Dereck Harlan, Max Fox, Amber Buchanan, Bradley Rank, Katelyn Rank, Brayden Rank, Cameron Yeagle and Nathan Yeagle; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine Luke of Williamsport and a brother, Harold Maurer, Jr. of Jim Thorpe.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley "Buddy" Rank and two sisters, Mary Ann Labuski and Kaye Sharar.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ed will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at Sanders Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s name to the National Kidney Foundation 1500 Walnut St Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Condolences may be shared at www.SandersMortuary.com.



