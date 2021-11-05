Linden -- Edward D. Lundy, 89, of Linden died peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born July 4, 1932 in Williamsport, he was a son of Matthew and Helen (Stiger) Lundy.

Ed was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Throughout his life he was a self-employed butcher and also worked at Kellogg’s and Pullman Power. He was a member of Lycoming Christian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and many fishing trips to northern Canada.

Surviving are five children Mark Lundy of Linden, Robert Lundy of Jersey Shore, Linda Williams (John) of Linden, Michelle Johnson of Cogan Station, and Edward Fisher (Judy) of Jersey Shore, four grandchildren Nicole Hepburn (Chris), Ashley Houser (Bobby), Dustin Lundy, and Brian Johnson, four great grandchildren Shealean Lundy and Ethan, Landry, and Ainzlee Houser, two siblings Margaret Breish and Clarence Lundy.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shirley M. (Swarthout) Lundy on August 25, 2014, and four siblings Betty, Mabel, Lois, and Grace.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

