Duboistown -- Edward D. Cioffi, 89, of Duboistown died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Born May 29, 1931 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Andrew and Anna Cioffi.

Ed was a 1949 graduate of Williamsport High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Lycoming College and his Master’s Degree in Education from Bloomsburg.

Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and played on their traveling baseball team while he served in Europe. He taught history and geography at Loyalsock Township School District for over 30 years. After retirement he spent many years there as a substitute teacher and could often be found in the band room listening to the band. Ed always considered the teachers and students of Loyalsock School District as his second family. Ed coached Little League Baseball, was a PIAA basketball referee for 28 years and enjoyed golfing. He was inducted into the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame. Ed was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Surviving are his children, Ed Cioffi (Lisa) and Douglas Cioffi both of Duboistown, Brian Cioffi (Joan) of Williamsport; brother, Nick Cioffi (Anne) of Williamsport; sister, Gloria Keech (Roger) of California; grandchildren; Zachary (Sarah), Patrick, Brennan (Casey), Maria, Christian, Hanna, and Gabe Cioffi; great granddaughter, Pandora Cioffi; brother in law, Richard Gnoffo (Sherry); sister-in-law Colleen Cioffi and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lucette G. Cioffi and brother, Joseph Cioffi.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ed will be held 11 a.m. Saturday April 3 at the Loyalsock Township Middle School Gymnasium with Rev. Brian D. Vasey officiating. If you plan to attend please adhere to current CDC guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward’s name may be made to Shepard of the Streets, P.O. Box 2184, Williamsport, PA 17703 or the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

