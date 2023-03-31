Cogan Station, Pa. — Edward C. "Ed" Funk, 69, of Cogan Station passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at The Williamsport Home. Surviving is his loving wife of 45 years, Connie E. (Easton) Funk.

Ed was a 1972 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and attended Balls Mills United Methodist Church. He was owner and operator of the family business, Germania Well Drilling Co., and after his retirement he had an antique kiosk at the Lewisburg Antique Mall for more than ten years.

Ed was a member of the Lycoming Hunting and Fishing Club and enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Ed also enjoyed spending winters in Florida, antiquing, swimming at the YMCA, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Most of all Ed loved and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Greg E. Funk (Korrie Lucas) of South Williamsport and Lisa F. Bitler (Marc) of Milton; three grandchildren, Teagan Funk, Jackson Bitler, and Rylie Bitler; a brother, Vern Funk (Mary) of Cogan Station; a sister, Norma Hatfield (Thomas) of Payson, Arizona; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Sammy

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Glennore F. Sunderland.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ed will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3 at Balls Mills United Methodist Church 5941 Bloomingrove Rd, Cogan Station with Pastor Jackie Condon officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Balls Mills United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s name to the Lycoming Creek Anglers Club, 2079 Blair St., Williamsport PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Ed’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

