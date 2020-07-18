Cogan Station -- Edward C. DelJanovan, 82, of Cogan Station passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Manor Care North.

Born October 27, 1937 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Anthony Thomas and Leona Ellen (Watts) DelJanovan.

He worked as a Heavy equipment operator for over 40 years, working for PennDOT, Susquehanna Supply, Lycoming Supply, Stopper Construction and owning Ed DelJanovan Trucking. Ed was well known for being a ‘sell anything guy;’ he owned and operated Your Market and an antique store where he enjoyed sharing his love for buying and selling antiques with others. He was a life member of Red Run Rod and Gun Club and a past member of Helsel Hunting Club and the Marine Corp. Club.

Ed loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and auctions. He enjoyed pulling pranks, telling jokes and stories. Above all he relished in time sitting on his porch with his siblings, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are a loving companion of 30 years, Maggie Marcusky; his children, Edward G. DelJanovan, of Ohio, Benjamin C. DelJanovan (Judy), of Williamsport, David M. DelJanovan (Rose), of Arizona, Christine M. Gower (Dale), of Trout Run, and Lisa A. Hall, of Cogan Station; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Butters (Bob), of Williamsport, Patricia Moon (Clarence), of Williamsport, Dorothy Housel, of Cogan Station, and Willie Webster (Floyd), of Trout Run; a brother, Joseph DelJanovan (Barbara), of Cogan Station; a daughter in law Debra DelJanovan of Williamsport; a sister-in-law Linda DelJanovan, of Cogan Station; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Clifford W. DelJanovan Sr.; his siblings, Harry Watts, Thomas, Matthew, George, John “Jack,” Gordon, and Connie DelJanovan; brother-in-law, Bucky Housel; sisters-in-law, Mary Anne and Doris DelJanovan; three grandchildren, Nicole DelJanovan, Alivn “Albert” Hall and Brittany DelJanovan; and a great-granddaughter, Faith Hall.

A graveside service to honor Ed’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Beech Valley Cemetery, Trout Run.

Memorial contributions in Edward’s name may be made to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ed’s memorial page made at www.SandersMortuary.com.