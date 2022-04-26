Williamsport -- Edward B. Saar, 92, formerly a resident of Montgomery and of Williamsport, residing at Embassy of Loyalsock, died on April 21, 2022, at UPMC Susquehanna.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1929, a son of the late Clarence A. and Leila M. (Miller) Saar.

Edward was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He attended Williamsport Schools and took several night courses at Williamsport Area Community College. After his schooling, he was a mechanic at the former GTE Sylvania and former Litton Industries for over 39 years.

While in Montgomery, he was a volunteer firefighter for several years for the Washington Volunteer Fire Co., Elimsport, Pa.

Ed served in the U.S. Army with the 43rd Inf. Div. during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County and of American Legion Post 617.

Ed was married to the former Veronica A. (Harger) Saar by Msgr. Edward T. Sullivan at St. Ann’s Catholic Church on Oct. 17, 1970.

Surviving in addition to his wife, also a resident of Embassy of Loyalsock, are a sister Leila M. Saar, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Clarence D. Saar and 2 sisters, Dorothy M. Roeckel, Kathryn M. Eck preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 West Central Ave., South Williamsport, with the Rev. William Corcoran officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

