Williamsport, Pa. — Edward Allen Schell, Sr. 66, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Monday, March 20, 2023 at home.

Born March 21, 1956, he was a son of the late John E. and Clementina L. (McHenry) Schell.

Prior to retiring, Ed worked at Dincher’s Autobody and Walt Lord’s Auto Sales as a mechanic. He enjoyed fixing old and classic cars and attending car shows. Ed knew how to kick back and relax, watching movies, eating sweet treats and Middleswarth BBQ Chips. He loved spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Schell; five sons, Edward A. Schell, Jr. (Haley), John A. Schell (Teranie) all of Williamsport, Phillip M. Schell (Ashley Glace) of Linden, Donnie L. Schell (Hattie Sciacca) and Brian M. Schell all of Williamsport; 17 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Schell of Montoursville and Robert L. Schell (Connie) of Linden; a sister Frieda Butler (Glenn) of Evans, Georgia and many extended loving relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, Ed was predeceased by a sister Ruth A. Schell and brother Gary L. Schell.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ed will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders. Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed on Edward’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Schell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.