Lock Haven -- Edward Alden Stoner, 69, of Lock Haven, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at The Gatehouse Inpatient Hospice at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus after a long battle with cancer.

Born on March 30, 1951, in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late William Thurston and Vida Viola (Fiedler) Stoner.

Ed was a graduate of Lock Haven High School, Class of 1969. He graduated from Lock Haven State College in 1973 with a degree in Physics. He worked for the Department of Forestry, L.F. Widmann, and Proctor and Gamble.

He is survived by two children, Justin Stoner of Lock Haven and Meredith Stoner of Taos, New Mexico; a grandson, Owen Stoner; two brothers, William of Lock Haven and Steven (Mary Jean) of Mechanicsburg; nephews Chris Stoner (Angie) of Mill Hall and Eric Stoner; nieces Jennifer and Kimberly and great-nephews and nieces, Colby, Corbin, Caden, Kayla, Krista, Kara, Lizzy, Emma, and Evie.

Ed's greatest loves were his children and grandson, movies and sports, especially Penn State and Lock Haven University football and wrestling, and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He had an extensive collection of sci-fi movies, posters and comic books. He amazed his family and friends with his knowledge of statistics and trivia. Ed loved his community, supported local teams and businesses and never wanted to live anywhere else but Clinton County.

Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Ed will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

