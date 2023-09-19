North Bingham, Pa. — Edna S. Bieser, 94, formerly of North Bingham, Pa., died Friday, September 15, 2023 in Wellsville Manor Care Center.

Born April 9, 1929 in Corning, N.Y., she was the daughter of Earl and Terza Benedict Smith.

She was the last surviving member of Whitesville Central School Class of 1947.

On August 16, 1949 in Whitesville, she married Frederick C. “Fritz” Bieser, who predeceased her on January 3, 1996. Edna and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in North Bingham for many years.

She served as secretary of the North Bingham Cemetery Association for 46 years.

Surviving are: a son, Bradley B. Bieser of Wellsville; two grandchildren, Leslie (Jeff) McKee of Hanna City, Illinois and Bradley F. Bieser of Ulysses; a great-grandson, Haydon James Bieser; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three sisters, Lera L. Allen, Clara Palmer, and Helen Nye; and two brothers, Lawrence Smith and Cecil Smith.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 in North Bingham Cemetery.

Cremation was at Olney-Foust Private Crematory.

Memorials may be made to North Bingham Cemetery, c/o Brenda Grover, 1025 Genesee-Mills Road, Genesee, PA 16923.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Bieser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.