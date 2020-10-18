Hughesville -- Edna Mae Shambach, 87, formerly of Hughesville, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Riverwoods nursing home, Lewisburg.

Born August 28, 1933 in Bloomsburg, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Calvin and Lois Bell (Girard) Temple. Her husband of over 45 years, William C. Shambach, preceded her in death on December 7, 1999.

She enjoyed dancing, taking her great-granddaughter, Alexis, to flea markets, and spending time with her great-grandchildren with plenty of hugs and telling them how much she loved them. Edna was also a member of Muncy VFW Post 3428 Auxiliary.

Surviving are a daughter, Coleen M. Fike of Muncy; a son, Steven J. Shambach; two sisters, Della James and Shirley Wodrig of Benton; a granddaughter, Denise D. Fike of Hughesville; a grandson, Steven J. Shambach of Sunbury; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Edna was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Magargle and Helen Keeler.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 19 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hughesville. Family and friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.