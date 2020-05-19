Nisbet -- Edna M. Hafer, 98, of Nisbet passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at ManorCare Jersey Shore.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth R. Hafer, Sr., on April 3, 1999.

Born December 10, 1921, in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Clyde W. and Martha R. (Grenninger) Lloyd.

Edna retired in 1987 from the South Williamsport School District, where she had worked as the head cafeteria director. Edna was a member of Nisbet United Methodist Church, where she served in the women’s group. She was also a member of the Nisbet Ladies Auxiliary at the Nisbet Fire Company and the Holiday Rambler Vacation Vehicle Club. Edna enjoyed cooking and baking but her greatest joy in life was being with her family.

Surviving are her five children, Kenneth R. Hafer, Jr, (Glenda) of Nisbet, Mary Jane Miller (Samuel Sr) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Merna M. Dangle, of North Chili, New York, Barbara Ann Steppe (Carl) of Nisbet, and Connie Lou Schultz (John) of Maple Hill, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 20 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty J. McCarthy, Alice Pietz, Dorothy Ulrich, Mary Miller and Ralph “Bud” Lloyd; one grandchild and three great grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Edna’s name to the Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company, 166 West Village Dr. Williamsport, PA 17702

Due to public health guidelines a private burial will be held at Buchanan Cemetery and a memorial service to honor Edna’s life will be announced at a later date.

A message from Edna:

To Those I Love:

When I am gone, just release me, let me go, so I can move into my afterglow. You mustn’t tie me down with your tears; let’s be happy that we had so many years. I gave you my love, you can only guess how much you gave me in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it’s time I traveled alone. So grieve me for a while, if grieve you must, then let your grief be comforted with trust. It’s only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories within your heart. And then, when you must come this way alone, I’ll greet you with a smile and a “Welcome Home.”

Arrangements entrusted to Knight Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.