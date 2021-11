Williamsport -- Edna L. Fisher, 84, of Williamsport, went home with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

She was preceded in death on Jan. 16, 2021 by her loving husband of 67 years, Cecil P. Fisher.

Edna was a devoted homemaker and mother of three; grandmother of five; and great-grandmother of seven.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

