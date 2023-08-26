Williamsport, Pa. — Edmund R. “Ed” Kennedy, 86, of Old Lycoming Township passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Rita A. (Rodgers) Kennedy whom he married on October 11, 1958.

Born July 31, 1937 in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Edmund “Ted” J. and Josephine (Shamp) Kennedy.

He was a graduate of St. Frances High School and was a foreman with Pennsylvania Gas and Water (now UGI) for over 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and the Knights of Columbus.

Ed's passion for the outdoors was evident in his love for camping and his cherished family cabin. He relished the serene tranquility of nature and found joy in hunting and fishing, hobbies that brought him both peace and excitement. Travel was another of Ed and Rita’s passions. Their journeys and cruising took them to a variety of destinations, including Ireland, Germany, St. Thomas, Alaska, and the Panama Canal.

Ed’s love for his family was unwavering, and he took great pride in his role as a husband and father. But of all his roles, being a Pop-Pop was the one he cherished most. His kindness and thoughtfulness made him a beloved figure in his family, and his legacy of love will continue to live on through them.

Surviving in addition to his wife are their 8 children, Timothy Kennedy of Montoursville, Elizabeth “Beth” Dincher (James) of Williamsport, Alice Kennedy-Ward (Carroll) of Virginia Beach, Jon Kennedy (Alyce) of Loyalsock, Kevin Kennedy (Robin Hannan) of Williamsport, Melissa Shaffer of Williamsport, Maureen Waltz (Douglas) of Wilmington, Delaware, and Ellen Laubach (Robert) of Williamsport; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Kennedy of Clearfield; a sister-in-law Brenda Kennedy; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Ward; his 3 siblings, Catherine Stover, Michael Kennedy, and Thomas Kennedy; and two sisters-in-law, Louise and Joyce Kennedy.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 1 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 31 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

Memorial donations in Ed’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131, The Children’s Tumor Foundation, Mail Code:6895, P.O. Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19170, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin Street, Williamsport PA 17701 or a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice team for the exceptional care they provided to Ed and his family.

Online condolences may be made on Ed’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

