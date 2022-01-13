Hughesville -- Editha K. Baker, 77, of Hughesville passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Editha was born February 2, 1944 in Danville and is the daughter of the late William and the late Bertha (Ritter) Harding. She married Robert R. Baker on April 4, 1969, and they shared 52 years of marriage.

Editha is survived by her husband: Robert R. Baker; a daughter, Alechia A. Hause of Hughesville; a sister, Virginia Farr, a brother, Sam Harding both of Millville; and by a grandson, Zachary R. Alberti of Sparks, Nevada.

In addition to her parents, Editha was predeceased by a sister, Mary Jo Reed.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

