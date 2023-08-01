Williamsport, Pa. — Edith R. (Woodring) Showers, 81, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her home.

She was married to the late James E. Showers, Jr., who had passed away December 23, 2016.

Edith was born on July 13, 1942 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Lynch) Boatman. She had graduated from Williamsport High School. She enjoyed making Christmas ornaments, John Wayne movies, shopping, and her grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters; Betty Jane Bonner, Deanna Shade, and Kay Rowe, all of Williamsport, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Condolences and Obituary at www.jamesmaneval.com.

