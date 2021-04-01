Williamsport -- Edith J. Abate, 89, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Williamsport on December 27, 1931, Edith was the daughter of the late Achille and Oliva (DePolis) Tolomei. She graduated in 1949 from St. Joseph High School and spent the majority of her life making her house a home and, later on, working for Brodart Company.

Friends and family of Edith have long described her as kind, caring, and selflessly giving. Many a holiday celebration took place at her house, which would fill with tables, laughter, and the smells of one of her traditional Italian meals. She was a prolific Williamsport band parent and a member of the former Ascension Church where she in the church choir, was a Sunday School teacher and volunteered at Bingo. She was a current member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and was strong in her faith and ever a prayer warrior.

Edith was always up for a bit of friendly competition, mostly in the form of card games around her kitchen table. When it came to SKIP BO, Uno, and Phase 10, she was truly a force to be reckoned with. Over the years she spoiled first her children, then her grandchildren, with food, games, conversation, support from the sidelines of sporting events, a place to drop in for an hour or a week, and enduring memories. She leaves an indelible imprint on generations of friends and family and, above all else, a legacy of unceasing love.

Edith is survived by five children: Mary Ann Bauer (Keith) of Williamsport, Carol L. Kronenwetter (Christopher) of Danville, Victor L. Abate (Nel) of Mount Pleasant Mills, Linda Adams (Joseph) of Williamsport, and Joseph Abate (Dennis Proctor) of Harrisburg. She is also survived by seven grandchildren—Adrien and Rachel Bauer, Matthew Kronenwetter (Rachelle), Nathaniel Kronenwetter (Daniel Joyce), Hannah Kronenwetter (Michael Coakley), and Dominick and Andrew Abate—along with four great-grandchildren and her brother, Anthony Tolomei.

She was preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her loving husband of 43 years, Victor D. Abate, in 1995; four siblings, Lawrence, Rocco, Victoria, and Mary Tolomei; and her beloved dog, Heidi.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Edith will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth Street with Rev. Brian VanFossen officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions in Edith’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the GuestHouse, 1601 Joslyn Road Lake Orion, MI 48360 or guesthouse.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Edith’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.