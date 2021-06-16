Edgar L. “Ed” Crouse, 73, of Duboistown died Saturday June 12, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Born July 18, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Donald H. and Beatrice M. Brooke Crouse.

Ed was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. He worked as sheet metal mechanic for 30 years. After retirement he worked part time at SERVPRO.

Ed served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a life member of the Duboistown VFW Post 7863.

Ed loved to ride his motorcycle. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda L. (Steinbacher) Crouse; a son, Steven of Duboistown; nieces and nephew, Dawn Myers, Bill Patt, and Deb Godfrey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Mae Patt.

A graveside service to honor the life of Ed will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at Wildwood Cemetery. The family requests that everyone dress casually.

The family will provide the flowers.

Online condolences may be made on Ed’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Crouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



