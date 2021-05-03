Mill Hall -- Edgar F. Munro, Sr., 101, of 31 John Deere Lane, Mill Hall, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation Center in Lock Haven, where he had been a resident.

Edgar was born on February 8, 1920 in Merchantville, New Jersey and was the son of the late John and Anna Fox Munro. Edgar was married to Dorothy Englert Munro on December 5, 1941. She passed away September 22, 2017. Edgar had been a member of the Lock Haven First Church of Christ and had been a Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, having received a bronze star. He worked for Adam Dickey as an auto mechanic for many years, and farmed most of his life.

Survivors include three sons; Edgar F. Munro Jr. and his significant other, Chrissey Motter, of Mill Hall, Gary Munro and his significant other, Sharon Shinn, of Mill Hall and Neil (Pam) Munro of Mill Hall. Three daughters; Dorothy "Dolly" (Robert) Saiers of McElhattan, Mabel (Harry) White of McElhattan and Ellen (Daniel) Myers Sr., of Mill Hall. Also, eight grandsons, Paul (Deb) White of McElhattan, Daniel (Theresa) Myers of Blanchard, Chris (Maureen) White of Clarks Summit, Jeff (Mary) Myers of Lock Haven, Neil (Rhonda) Munro Jr., of Flemington, Gary L. (Heather) Munro Jr., of Flemington, Jeremy (Hope) Munro of Lock Haven, Donnie Shinn of Montoursville, PA. Six granddaughters, Tina (Nevin) Harpster of Mill Hall, Lori Ann (David) Campbell of Sunbury, Brenda (Dwayne) Courter of Beech Creek, Carrie (Shawn) Kessinger of Tampa, Fla., Tiffany Munro of Milesburg, Rebeca McDaniel of Montoursville. 11 great-grandsons, 13 great-granddaughters and 10 great- great grandchildren. Edgar is also survived by one brother, Alfred (Wanda) Munro of Jersey Shore. He was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Arnold Roland and Dean Munro and a sister, Mildred Ann. He is survived by two sister in-laws; Edna and Kay Munro.

Funeral services for Edgar F. Munro, Sr. will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, Pa.

Officiating will be Pastor Mark Riley of the Flemington First Church of Christ, Lock Haven. Interment will be in the Swissdale Cemetery with full military honors. Family and friends will be received in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Please Note: current CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edgars name can be made to the Flemington Ambulance Association through the funeral home.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.