Hughesville -- Edgar E. Hollenthoner Jr., 62, of Hughesville died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home.

Born November 18, 1957 in Allentown, he was a son of Edgar E., Sr. and the late Joan (Weidner) Hollenthoner. He and his wife, the former Kim M. Babington, would have celebrated 36 years of marriage on June 30, 2020.

Edgar was employed at Bethlehem Corporation for 10 years and employed with the former PP&L, now Talen Energy, for 29 years, working mostly at S.S.E.S. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, who changed the lives of his family forever. He left them too soon, and will be forever missed. Everyone who knew him loved him. Edgar enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his Harley Davidson, but above all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and father, are a daughter, Tiffany M. (Fernando) Nunez of Sonoma, California; a son, Jesse E. (Bobbi Jo Fox) Hollenthoner of Benton; four grandchildren, Addison H. Hollenthoner, Tessa N. Fox, Erik J. Nunez, and Hudson T. Nunez; and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Friends may come from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home for a viewing.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.