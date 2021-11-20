Mansfield -- Mansfield University and Mountaineer Athletics are mourning the passing of Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Ed Wilson. Wilson passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old.

The Mountaineers will honor Wilson with a moment of silence before the men's basketball game against Nyack College at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

A celebration of life will be held at Mansfield University's Decker Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. The life celebration is open to the community. Protective masking of all guests is required.

Wilson arrived in Mansfield 56 years ago, serving as an assistant men's basketball coach for one season before taking over as the head coach in 1967.

One of the all-time great coaches in school history, Wilson served as head men's basketball coach from 1967-87. Over the course of his career, Wilson won a school-record 300 games, while capturing two PSAC titles (1975 and 1984). In 19 seasons as head coach, Wilson had just two losing records while advancing to postseason playoffs a school-record 12 times.

Wilson's Mountaineers won the NCAA Regional Championship in 1975 and 1977 and the ECAC Regional Championship in 1977 and 1980.

Wilson coached the Mountaineers to a program-record 26 wins in 1983-84, ending in a PSAC and Regional Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The historic run resulted in Wilson being named PSAC and ECAC Coach of the Year.

The Mounties again reached the conference tournament after another 20-plus win season in 1984-85 and Wilson was honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) with a Merit Award following the season.

Wilson was inducted into the MU Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. His 1983-1984 team was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

"When I think of Mansfield University, I think of Ed Wilson," retired Sports Information Director Steve McCloskey said. "He defined to all of us what it was to be a Mountie. The impact Ed had on Mansfield University far surpasses being one of the greatest coaches in Mountaineer history. He and his wife Jane became surrogate parents to so many of those players that they all felt they were part of a family -- and they were. Ed Wilson was one of the greatest things that ever happened to Mansfield University."

Beyond the basketball court, Wilson had an undeniable impact on every young man who came through his program. His goal in life was not to win basketball games, but to mold boys into men, and that's what he did.

"Growing up in Mansfield, the Wilson's embodied the characteristics that made a university community thrive—family first, teacher, mentor, coach, partner, and unbiased friend. Our community, extending far beyond the walls of Mansfield University, will infinitely mourn the loss of Coach Ed Wilson," Director of Alumni Affairs and Advancement Casey Wood said.

Wilson was awarded the Mansfield University Presidential Coin for Excellence in 2015.

In addition to his coaching duties, Wilson served as an associate professor in Health and Physical Education for 25 years.

"Coach Wilson was a great teacher, leader and father," said former Mountaineer Athletic Director Roger Maisner. "He had a major impact on literally thousands of students and athletes as a professor and coach. He also was a role model and confidant to most all of the coaches he worked with here. Ed brought me to Mansfield University as his assistant basketball coach in 1976. He was a mentor who taught me many, many lessons. He will be missed by all."

A plaque presented at Wilson's 200th win in Dec. 1980 said, "One is not what one says he is, but what on demonstrates himself to be."

"Coach Wilson was a great mentor to me during my undergraduate career at MU," Men's Head Basketball Coach John Szentesy said. "He later became a great friend. He always had a way to make me think, laugh, and work harder. He had a huge impact on my life and the lives of so many others. We lost a great coach, but we lost an even greater man."

