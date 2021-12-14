Williamsport -- Earnest C. Paulhamus, 88, of Williamsport died peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport with his son Joe and best friend Garry at his side.

Born May 19, 1933 in Williamsport, he was a son of Lloyd and Gertrude (Ulmer) Paulhamus.

Earnest was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He had worked construction and was a truck driver and bus driver in the area for many years.

He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #145 and the Polish Club. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, and fishing.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Paulhamus of Williamsport; two grandchildren, Logan and Dustin Paulhamus; five step-children; a brother, Glen Paulhamus (Gertrude); best friend, Garry L. Crandall (Cheryl); and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice (Wagner) Paulhamus on December 16, 2007, a son, Randy Paulhamus, and brothers Carl, Robert and Bernard Paulhamus.

A graveside service to honor Earnest’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 16 at State Road Cemetery, 6738 Daughterys Run Road, Linden, PA 17744 with military honors. If you would like to follow the family in procession to State Road Cemetery they will be leaving Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport at 10 am.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Earnest’s name may be made to Rieders Foundation Org 501-C-3, 161 West 3rd Street, Williamsport PA 17701 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

