Williamsport -- Earl T. Zebley, 77, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Kim M. (Covey) Zebley; a daughter, Alissa Reese (Heath); grandsons Nathaniel Reese (Madison) and Austin Reese; brother LeRoy Zebley (Candy).

In keeping with his wishes, there will be a private celebration at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Earl’s name may be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

