Mill Hall — Earl E. Hough, 79, of Fishing Creek Road, Mill Hall, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Haven Place Skilled Nursing, Lock Haven where he had been a resident.

He was born in Tylersville on December 25, 1942 to Cyrus and Dorothy Spangler Hough.

Earl was a 1961 graduate of the Loganton High School and had been employed as a meat cutter for several meat markets in the area. He owned and operated his own butcher shop in Mill Hall. He had also been employed by M & R Contracting and retired from the Maintenance Department at the Lock Haven University. He enjoyed working with his horses and farming. He attended the Cedar Heights Brethren & Christ Church.

He was united in marriage on November 16, 1963 to the former Mary Fisher who survives at home. He is also survived by his daughter, Zaneta Hough Reeder and her husband Nicholas and a brother Glenn Hough. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary Wetzel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Haven Place Skilled Nursing for their compassionate care of Earl.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven and will be announced at a later date.

