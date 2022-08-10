Montoursville — Earl A. Good, 91, of Montoursville died Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Gatehouse.

Born December 4, 1930 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Morris and Nellie May (Hunter) Good. Earl was Baptized at St. Matthew Lutheran Church and confirmed into the church in 1940.

He was a 1949 graduate of Williamsport High School and joined the U.S. Air Force. During the Korean War, Earl earned the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Ambassadors for Peace Medal from Korea, while he worked as an Aircraft engine mechanic until he was honorably discharged and went to college.

Earl earned a degree in teaching and was a graduate of Lycoming College. He also earned a Master’s degree from Bucknell University. He was employed by Williamsport High School for 27 years, retiring in 1992. During his retirement he met Barbara Ellis and in 1998 the two joined in marriage. He shared many wonderful years with Barbara until her passing in 2013.

Earl was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. He enjoyed tending to his large garden, canning and freezing his produce, swimming, snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing with friends. Most of all Earl loved being with his family and friends delighting in good food.

Surviving are two sons, Earl Good (Lori) of East Amherst, New York and Brett Good (Lisa) of Montoursville; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a brother Albert Good of Texas.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Good and Betty Wolf, a brother Morris Good, and a good friend, George Card.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Earl’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport PA 17701 or Faith U.M.C. 700 Fairview Drive, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Earl’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.