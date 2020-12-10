Watsontown -- E. Lenore Stoudt Miller Soffel, 89, of Watsontown went to be with her Savior and Lord on December 8, 2020.

She was born March 12, 1931 in Chester, Pa. to Lewis C. Kline Jr. and O. Elizabeth Pontefract Kline.

She graduated class of 1949, from Liberty High School, Liberty, Pa. where she played on the Girls’ Basketball team.

She is survived by her husband Howard Soffel, Lewisburg, four sons, Kenneth L. Stoudt Jr., Eden, Vermont, Kerry Stoudt, Liberty, Kevin (Susette) Stoudt, Richfield, and Arnold (Marcy) Miller, Turbotville; eight grandchildren, Tina, Colby, Kenneth III, and Ashley Stoudt, Kevena (Jose) Espinoza, Rachelle (Austin) Oberholtzer, Trina and Collin Miller; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother Preston Kline, Liberty; a sister Betty (Lynn) Shedden, Granville Summit; and nine nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, husbands Kenneth L. Stoudt and Bruce A. Miller, a daughter LuAnn Stoudt, one great grandson Warren Bailey Jr., a sister Evelyn Hughes, and a brother Colby Kline.

Over the years she was a member of Morris Mennonite Church, Morris, Pa., Penn’s Street Mennonite Church, Williamsport, and East District Mennonite Church, Turbotville.

In past years she was involved in the Williamsport and Lewisburg Christian Women’s Club, Hughesville Camp, Northern Montour Home and Garden Club, the California Grange, TOPPS, and various Senior Citizen Centers.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, cooking, quilting and making crafts for craft shows, canning for the county fair, and playing table games especially Scrabble.

Service will be held Monday, December 14 at East District Mennonite Church, 71 East District Road, Watsontown. There will be a viewing from 1-3 p.m., service at 3 p.m., and burial in the East District Mennonite Church Cemetery immediately after.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home& Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, PA.