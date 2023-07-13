Williamsport, Pa. — Dyson F. “Dick” Crownover, 83, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at his home.

He was married to the late Delores Elaine “Dorie” (Beers), who passed away on November 7, 2019. They were married for 60 years at the time of her death.

Born September 15, 1939 in Burnham, he was the son of the late Dyson Lockwood and Margaret M. (Sims) Crownover. He was a 1960 graduate of Williamsport Technical Institute. Dick retired in 1993 as a foreman of G.T.E on Reach Road (now Spartronics LLC).

Dick was known to radio listeners in the 1950s and 60s as D.J. Dick, in addition to daily radio shows, he conducted “Record Hops,” three to four a week, in firehalls, tennis courts, and even Market Square. He hosted television shows on Channel 8 on Williamsport Cable. He was the track announcer at the Williamsgrove, Selinsgrove, and Penn National Speedways for 14 years. In 2005, Dick was inducted into the Auto Racing Hall of Fame. Dick was the only MC in the 10-year history of the Junior Miss Pageant of Lycoming County. He was a direct descendent of Robert Covenhoven, who was known as the Paul Revere of the West Branch Valley, who led the Great Runaway in 1777. As a student of the Civil War, Dick was proud to lead family tours of the Gettysburg battlefield. He was a member of the Agape Fellowship Church, where he was an MMA advocate. He also enjoyed baseball.

Surviving are three children; Beth Ann Zentner (John) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Susan Jean Klopp (Robert) of Salladasburg, and Christian Lockwood Crownover (Wendy) of Unityville, eight grandchildren; Ryan Zentner, Aaron Zentner (Christiana), Matthew Klopp, Andy Klopp (Megan), Amy Galetti (Dylan), Caressa Walk (Daniel), Joshua Crownover (Kayla), and Caleb Crownover (Emily), 17 great-grandchildren; Rachel, Riley, Abigail, Madison, Andrew, Ava, Gage, Lilly, Kayla, Brody, Ripley, Blake, Lucas, Ella Rose, River, Hope, and Calvin, and one sister; Susan Hoffeins (Bob) of York.

In keeping with Dick’s request, no services will be held.

Burial will be in St. Marks Cemetery, Lewistown.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

