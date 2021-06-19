Williamsport -- Dylan Michael Winnie, infant son of Aaron Christopher Winnie and Kelly Teresa Marie Bidlespacher, became one of God’s smallest angels on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport. He was carried into heaven cradled in the arms of our Lord.

Surviving in addition to his parents are siblings, Ryan, Hailey, and Kelsey Shannon all of home; a maternal grandmother, Eva Bidlespacher; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends of the family.

He was greeted in heaven by his paternal grandparents, William and Betty Lou Winnie and his maternal great-grandparents, John and Teresa Bidlespacher.

Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew 19:14

