Williamsport -- Dylan J. Redden, 30, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on February 5, 1991 in Williamsport and was the son of Keith W. Redden of Williamsport and Nico Strouse of Cogan Station. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 2009 and served in the National Guard after high school. Since then, he has cooked in several local restaurants such as the Bullfrog and the Trail Inn. His passion for cooking extended outside of work, where he would come visit and cook family dinners from time to time. The best meal he ever made was this past Mother’s Day dinner where he was finally claimed the favorite child.

Recently he started a job in remodeling construction with Fullerton Construction and worked towards leadership roles while learning a new creative trade. Dylan’s true passion in life was art and music. He would play in festivals, upload his music to Soundcloud, put his artwork in shows and keep his social media full of sketches and paintings he’s done. His passion for music continued when he and a few friends started an independent music group called 570men under the name Nocturnum.

In addition to his father and mother, Dylan is survived by one daughter; Claire Ivy Redden of Williamsport, whom he shared his love of art with and proudly displayed her artwork all over his apartment and even on his own body after she drew up a ghost tattoo that he couldn’t imagine not showing off everywhere he went. She was the light that kept him going.

Dylan is also survived by two sisters; Jordan M. Scott and Sawyer K. Scott (Thomas Richardson) all of Cogan Station, paternal grandparents; Don and Velma Redden of Cogan Station, maternal grandparents; Steve Strouse (Carol Rogers) of S. Williamsport and Kristine Persun of Conifer, Colorado, maternal great grandfather; Jack Strouse of Cogan Station, uncle; Eli Boymel (Jeanie) of Conifer, Colorado and girlfriend; Siarah Yaw of Williamsport.

Predeceasing Dylan were his great grandmothers; Jean Strouse and Jane Persun.

There will be a public viewing 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport. Following the viewing, there will be a gathering of family and friends starting 2:00 p.m. at the home of Jack Strouse; 670 Dylan Drive. Please bring a covered dish. The family welcomes anyone that would like to speak about Dylan to do so at this time.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.