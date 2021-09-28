Jersey Shore -- Dwayne F. Stroble, 63, of Jersey Shore passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Surviving is his loving wife of 26 years, Gail M. (Long) Stroble.

Born September 6, 1958 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Forrest G. and Verla I. (Mahaffey) Stroble.

He was a 1977 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. Dwayne was a farmer and truck driver his whole life, owning and operating D & S Hauling for over 20 years. A devoted Christian man, he was very active with Sharing Hope Ministries helping with numerous mission trips and attended Crossroads Church, Jersey Shore. Dwayne loved life and was always there to lend a hand to someone in need.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, butchering, and spending time on the family farm or with his four beloved dogs. Dwayne loved exploring the outdoors, riding motorcycles and finding roadside treasures. Above all else he loved his family and anytime spent with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Amanda Selts of Lock Haven, Sheila Rarick of Salladasburg, and Beth Ann Sample of Jersey Shore; two sons, Travis Stroble of Picture Rocks and Tyler Stroble (Brooke) of Jersey Shore; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Darlene Runner and Earl Lee Stroble (Amy) all of Jersey Shore; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Chris Rarick.

A funeral service to honor Dwayne’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30 at Crossroads Church, 1454 S. State Rt. 44, Hwy, Jersey Shore. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at church.

Memorial donations in Dwayne’s name may be made to Sharing Hope Ministries, P.O. Box 28, Mackeyville, PA 17750.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

