Danville, Pa. — Dulcinea Maurer Eck, 89, of Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Born November 1, 1933 in Limestone Twp., Montour County, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Emma (Brown) Walter. She was married to Lawrence James Maurer for 37 years until his death October 17, 1987, and has been married to Richard Eck, Sr. for the past 28 years.

She owned and operated Dulcinea's Beauty Salon in rural Danville for over 50 years and was a hair stylist at Grandview and Goldstar Nursing Homes.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville and a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge. She was a member of the North Montour Sportsmen's Club and enjoyed playing cards and crocheting.

Surviving besides her husband are four children: Robert James Maurer and his wife Valerie of Millville; Lorraine D. Anspach and her husband Larry of Danville; Linda K. Cole and her husband Seth of Jerseytown; and Donna E. Aurand and her husband Gary of Danville; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Walter and his wife Linda of Wildwood, FL.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Her family wishes to thank her care-givers: Salona Byler, Amanda Koser, Lynn Gordner, Shannon Anspach, Kathy Handiboe, and Dottie Anspach, for the loving and devoted care they gave to their mother.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.