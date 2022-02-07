Williamsport -- Duane Robinson Stewart, 62, of Williamsport passed on Feb. 2, 2022.

He was born in Philadelphia, to Leslie R. Stewart and the late Rosetta Friend Edney.

He is survived by his father, children; Serenity Stewart, Duane Q. Clark, Matthew T. Clark, Tina Mare Jones, Lamar Gibbs, and Alphonso Kelly, siblings;Tonya Colleen Stewart, Marcel Washington, Charles Edney, Rhonda Edney, Donna Edney and Nikisha Stewart along with a host of grandchildren.

Duane is preceded in death by his mother; Rosetta Friend Edney, and sister, Linda Estevez.

The family will receive family and friends at Agape Fellowship, 485 E 3rd St., Williamsport, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held immediately following visitation on Feb. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dale Rintelman officiating.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling services. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

