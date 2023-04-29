Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. William J. Saar, 78, currently of Bratenahl, Ohio, and formerly of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Arden Courts­ Promedica Memory Care Community, Ohio. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 9 years, Dr. Barbara J. (Oxender-Marshall) Saar.

Born May 25, 1944 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William R. and Jeanette E. (Homan) Saar.

Dr. Saar received his doctorate of podiatric medicine from the former Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, now Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine. Following a half century of dedicated service to clinical care and leadership, he retired in 2019. He served as Administrative Director of Podiatric Medical Services and Director of Podiatric Medical Education. He also served as administrator for the program directors, fellowship directors, and on-site podiatric supervisors at all University Hospitals locations. Under Dr. Saar’s leadership, the residency program became one of the largest and most successful podiatric training programs in the U.S.

Dr. Saar was co-founder of the Center for Comprehensive Wound Treatment, and served as Medical Director of the Wound Care Center at UH Richmond Medical Center. He was a Fellow at the College of Certified Clinical Wound Specialists, and an adjunct faculty member of the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and Ohio Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

His commitment to education extends beyond podiatry. In 2002, he helped found the Northeastern Ohio Healthcare Foundation, which serves annually to support nursing education through scholarly activity.

Dr. Saar was a faithful member of St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, Ohio.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kim Zannetti (Mark), of Chesterland, Ohio, Bill Saar (Kathy), of Mars, Kristy Horrocks (Bobby), of Chesterland, Ohio; and eight grandchildren, Cameron, Clare, Christopher, Hannah, Nathan, Madison, Emma, and Chloe; as well as nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport, with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church 5384 Wilson Hills Rd. Highland Heights, Ohio 44143.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Saar’s name to the UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, 11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, Ohio 44106, or to the University Hospitals Neurological Institute, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106, or to the St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 5384 Wilson Hills Rd., Highland Heights, Ohio 44143.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Dr. Saar’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

