Dr. Vincent J. Matteo, 70, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Geisinger Danville. Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Susan E. (Slocum) Matteo.

Born December 10, 1952 in New Brunswick, New Jersey he was a son of the late Richard J. and Rose M. (Russo) Matteo.

Dr. Matteo was a high school graduate of Jamesburg High School, New Jersey. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Wilkes University and his Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University.

A 38-year veteran of Chamber and Economic Development work, Dr. Matteo took over as President/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and its affiliates on April 2, 2001. On December 30, 2018, he retired from that role after 17 years of service. Prior to the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber he had worked for 7 years at the Greater Scranton Chamber and 14 years at the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber.

Dr. Matteo served his community in numerous capacities but most recently as a board member for North Central Sight Services, Attica-Williamsport Rotary Club, Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, and the Community Theatre League. He was extremely proud of his community and all it had to offer.

Education was important to him and he exemplified this thought with his role as the Chamber President where he was instrumental in the Leadership Lycoming program.

Dr. Matteo enjoyed good company and time spent with friends and family. Dinner outings, shows at the CTL and trips to Yankee stadium were treasured times. He was a baseball fan, enjoyed the Little League World Series and was an avid reader, especially history books. He loved telling jokes and even implemented Sunday “fun-yay” joke night into his weekly Sunday dinners with family. He and Susan shared many wonderful trips traveling near and far. Some of their favorite places to go were Seneca Lake and Italy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter Sara R. Terrano (Patrick) of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Riley, Christopher, and Gabriella; a brother, Richard A. (Pam) Matteo of New Jersey and a sister, Laura VanZino (Bill) of Florida as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Anthony S. Matteo in 2019.

A visitation to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Matteo will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, January 20 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 21 at Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, 102 W. 4th Street, Williamsport. Please use the front entrance.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vincent’s name to the Community Theatre League, 100 W. 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

