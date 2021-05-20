Woolrich -- Veryl F. Frye, Jr., MD, 86, of Sagamore Hills, Woolrich, known by his friends as Skip, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.

He was born February 17, 1935 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Veryl F. and Edna Hall Frye.

He was a graduate of LaPorte High School and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from DePauw University, and his Master of Arts degree at the Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Skip earned his Medical Degree from the University of Louisville School Of Medicine and practiced forty years in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine. He loved being in the medical field and getting to know and care for his patients.

He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the Southeastern Surgical Society, the Kentucky Surgical Society and the Pennsylvania Medical Society, a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, he served as the president of the Pulaski Co. (Ky.) Medical Society and the Clinton Co. Medical Society for forty years as Secretary-Treasurer and event planner for the American Medical Fly-fishing Association based in West Yellowstone, Mont.

Skip was a Captain in the USAF serving as the Chief of Surgery, 67th Tac Hospital, Mountain Home AFB, Mountain Home, Idaho during the Vietnam War (1987 -1989).

On June 13, 1964 Skip was united in marriage to Linda Lou Lyon in the Highland Presbyterian Church, Louisville, Ky. After serving in the Air Force, he practiced medicine in Somerset, Ky. for 17 years and moved to Lock Haven in 1987.

Skip was a man of many interests; he played first chair viola from fourth grade all through his high school and college career and with the Lock Haven Community Orchestra. He sang in several church choirs and the Lock Haven Community Chorus.

He had been a Trout Unlimited member for many years and served as the treasurer of the Lloyd Wilson TU Chapter. He had been a fly tyer for fifty years. He enjoyed working with young people, Wounded Warriors, and senior citizens teaching fishing skills at the NE Fishery and the Sieg Center. He taught fly tying to Trout in the Classroom students as well as at Camp Cadet in the summers. Skip fly fished from the Maritimes to Alaska. After teaching Linda to fly fish, they fished together from the Catskills to Yellowstone Park, Spring Creek to Fishing Creek.

Skip was an avid tennis player and was a member of the West Branch Tennis Club and the Williamsport Tennis Club. He played on several courts around Lock Haven. He was also a hunter.

He loved woodworking and built tall ships models, a doll house, and furniture. He also enjoyed bird watching with the West Branch Bird Club and was a member of the Lycoming Audubon Society. He was a member of the Ky. Jaycees, the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, as well as many national fishing and hunting organizations. Skip was a proud member of the Honorable order of the Kentucky Colonels.

Skip was of the Protestant faith, and was an elder and choir member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Somerset, Ky., a choir member and a member of the Woolrich UM Community Church as well as several other church choirs.

In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by a son; Greg (Michelle) Frye of Adrian, Mich., a daughter; Lisa Michelle (Anthony) Ruggiers of Mill Hall, two grandsons; Brandon and Evan Frye of Adrian, Mich., a sister; Nancy Frye (John) Morse of Payne, Ohio, and several nieces and cousins.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven and will be announced a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Lloyd Wilson TU, 372 Irwin St., Lock Haven, PA 17745 or to a charity of your choice.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.