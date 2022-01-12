Woolrich -- Dr. Sue Malin (71) of Woolrich was met with a symphony at heavens gates on December 23, 2021.

A native of Lockport N.Y. and a graduate of Muncy High School, Sue went on to obtain a Bachelors Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a Music Education Instructor. She continued on with Graduate Studies for Music Education from Penn State University and followed up with a Masters Degree in Music and Vocal Performance from Michigan State. Her grand finale was a Doctorate in Music Education from Penn State University.

Dr. Malin started her professional career as an Elementary/Middle School Vocal Music Instructor at East Grand Rapids Public School. After ten years she accepted the position at Lock Haven University as the Professor of Music and she excelled to become the Acting Dean of the College of Education and Human Services, before her retirement on June 21, 2007.

Dr. Malin spent most of her life creating her own melody. Sue married her soulmate, Denis Malin in 1974 and together they would chase their dreams through many travels and pursuit of advanced educational degrees to foster their creative minds over their decades of marriage. Sue and Denis were married 47 years. Her loving husband passed away March 19, 2021.

She was never shy taking a leading role; whether it be in theatre, jazz bands or her professional career. Dr. Malin’s individuality will be forever present and remembered by her students, colleagues, friends and family as bright, bold and with a fiery spirit. The inspiring paintings, plays and music Sue & Denis created will keep her memory and zest for the arts as being part of her legacy to the world. We know Sue & Denis are together again sharing musical notes and dancing the nights away.

Dr. Malin is survived by her brother John M. McCarthy and family in Lockport, N.Y., and brother-in-law Richard Cordaro and family in Safety Harbor, Florida. Additionally, her aunt Donna Rockwood and family in Lockport, N.Y. along with many cousins, cherished neighbors, students, colleagues, and friends. Dr. Malin was the loving daughter to the late Thelma K. and Robert K. McCarthy of Lockport, N.Y. and devoted sister to the late Mary McCarthy Cordaro of Safety Harbor.

As part of her final wishes, there will be no funeral services. In Lieu of flowers, she would request donations be made to the American Cancer Society on behalf of Dr. Sue Malin and Mary Cordaro.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



