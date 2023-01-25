Lock Haven, Pa. — Dr. Sarla Kapoor passed away on January 11, 2023 peacefully at Abington General Hospital.

She was born in Bihar, India to Maharaj Singh and Sushila Arora, and had 8 siblings.

After attending Patna Medical College, she met and married her husband in India. After marriage, she moved to the United Kingdom, then later emigrated to the United States where she repeated her residency in Obstetrics-Gynecology plus infertility fellowship in Bronx, New York.

After completion of her training, she moved to Lock Haven, Pa., opened her private practice along with her husband in Flemington, and served the community for over 30 years until her retirement in 2011.

Dr. Kapoor will always be remembered as a compassionate physician who touched so many lives. She was the first female OB/GYN in our community and delivered over 3000 children.

In her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, the local herb club, Zumba, word puzzles, and watching Indian Idol.

She supported Ross Library as well as many charities, including numerous Gurudwaras in the United States and India.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, S.N. Kapoor of Lock Haven; one daughter, Natasha (Rajesh) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one son, Vikesh of Los Angeles, California; and three grandchildren.

A service paying tribute to her life will be held at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745 on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation under Sarla Kapoor's name to Annie Halenbake Ross Library, 232 W. Main St., Lock Haven, Pa 17745 or by visiting https://rosslibrary.org.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

