Mill Hall — Dr. Robert L. Grzonka, 63, of Mill Hall passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

Born May 4, 1959 in Oak Park, Illinois, he was a son of Robert and Carol Ann Grzonka.

Bob was a Urologist, serving at various hospitals throughout his career.

He enjoyed fishing and vacationing.

Surviving is his father, Robert Stanley Grzonka (Betty Jung) of Arlington Heights, Illinois; three children: Amanda Grzonka of Ackworth, Georgia, Robert Daniel Grzonka of Atlanta and Arywn Grzonka of Mill Hall; six siblings: Tim Grzonka of Algonquin, Illinois, Ed Grzonka of San Antonio, Texas, Debbie Grzonka of Marseilles, Illinois, Lori Sall (Bill O’Tolle) of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Scott (Ginny) Grzonka of Lake Zurich, Illinois, and Dawn (Frank) Peirri of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Grzonka.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Great Escape, Schillers Park, Illinois.

Arrangements are under the direction of Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

