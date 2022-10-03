Williamsport — Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport, he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport.

Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering from Pennsylvania State University. Joey valued education and later taught as a faculty member in same department where he earned his degree; he was dedicated to life-long learning. Joey was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

He was truly an engineer at heart: he loved to invent and to tinker with anything mechanical. He was fond of motors, particularly Hondas, and worked as an engineer at Textron Lycoming for many years. He was passionate in understanding and maintaining quality engines, whether it be a lawnmower or his motorcycle, and was one of the few people who enjoyed reading user manuals.

Joey was a reputable, dependable, and compassionate landlord in the Williamsport area who went above and beyond for his tenants and friends. He was a do-it-yourself, handy kind of guy, and would go out of his way to help others with his knowledge and skills.

With his large heart, he was generous to a fault and was constantly providing for others. He enjoyed crafting a cocktail, dancing to his favorite song, and had a soft spot for cats. He also loved watching boxing.

Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and supporting his son and family in everything they did. He especially loved spending time with his partner, Judy, whom he considered the love of his life.

Surviving in addition to his parents Joseph and Ann, is his loving partner of 15 years, Judy A. Nordstrom; his son, Dominic J. Prato, of Montoursville; Judy’s children who he loved like his own, Hayley Nordstrom (Loren Sri-Jayantha) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Evan Nordstrom of Williamsport; a niece, Carli Ashby (Kyle) of Williamsport; three great nephews; two aunts; and dear cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Kelli Prato.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor his life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 11 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Burial will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joey’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Joey’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

