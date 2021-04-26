Danville -- Dr. John R. Hranitz, Ed.D., 79, of Danville died unexpectedly on April 21, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

John was born in Indiana, Pa. on June 18, 1941, the son of John A. and Ann (Kundla) Hranitz. He was a devoted member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church.

Surviving are a son, Dr. John M. Hranitz of Danville; two daughters, Larissa E. (Larry) Simon of Williamsport, and Vanessa A. Hranitz of Frederick, Md.; a grandson, Benjamin Simon of Williamsport; granddaughter, Kathryn Hranitz of Danville; and a sister, JoAnn Baker of Export.

In addition to his parents, his wife of 51 years, Dolores E. (Popp) Hranitz, and a sister, Rebecca Ashford, preceded him in death.

Dr. John Richard Hranitz, Professor Emeritus in Education of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, has served more than 50 years in basic and higher education. His career began when he completed the requirements for a Bachelor of Science in elementary education, obtaining certification as a teacher for grades kindergarten through sixth in May 1963.

Upon graduation, Dr. Hranitz was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Quartermaster Corps completing the requirements of the U.S. Army Reserve Officer's Training Program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Pa., in May 1963.

Dr. Hranitz began his career in teaching by accepting a position as a sixth grade teacher in the White Township School System, which was later incorporated into Indiana Area School District, Indiana, Pa., in the fall of 1963. In May 1964, Second Lieutenant Hranitz left his teaching position as an elementary teacher. He was called to active duty beginning a three-year tour of duty in the Army Quartermaster Corps, Ft. Lee, Va.

Upon completion of the Officer's Basic Orientation Course in August 1964, Second Lieutenant Hranitz was assigned to the 171st Infantry Brigade, 171st Support Battalion; Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, for 30 months as Supply Platoon Leader. While in Alaska, Second Lt. Hranitz received training as a chemical, biological and radiological officer. In this capacity, he became responsible for one of two Alpha Teams designed to aid in the decontamination of a nuclear accident.

In January 1967, First Lt. Hranitz was promoted to Captain Hranitz. Upon completion of his military tour of duty in Alaska, Captain Hranitz was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving with the 171st Infantry Brigade, 171st Support Battalion in Alaska. In February 1967, Captain Hranitz continued his military training by successfully completing the Post Exchange School Program at Ft. Lee, Va. He was honorably discharged from the Army, Quartermaster Corps in June 1967.

Dr. Hranitz returned to his teaching position in the Indiana Area School District, Pa., in September 1967. As a teacher in the intermediate grades, four, five and six, Dr. Hranitz--in addition to his teaching duties--served as a cooperating teacher with Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Hranitz resigned in January 1972 to complete the requirements for a doctorate in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In January 1970, Dr. Hranitz was awarded a Masters of Education in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a concentration in reading. A Doctor of Education degree was conferred in August 1973 giving Dr. Hranitz the distinction of being the first person to attain all three degrees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Hranitz completed the requirements for a doctorate in elementary education with areas of specialization in elementary education, and curriculum and instruction and early childhood education.

In the summer of 1972, Dr. Hranitz began his tenure as a faculty member in the Department of Elementary Education at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. While in this capacity, he attained the rank of full professor in 1978.

Dr. Hranitz's tenure in the Department of Elementary Education, then became the Department of Curriculum and Foundations and later the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education saw him assigned as a supervisor of student teachers and professor, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in elementary and early childhood education and curriculum and instruction. Dr. Hranitz accepted additional assignments as program coordinator for the early childhood graduate and undergraduate programs, assistant chairperson responsible for the placement and coordination of the student teaching program for elementary, early childhood and secondary student teachers, while ending his employment as chairperson of the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education. at Bloomsburg University in June 2002.

In 1976, Dr. Hranitz began his tenure as a member of program evaluation teams for the Department of Education, Harrisburg, continuing until 2010.

In 1976, the State System for Higher Education recognized and awarded a certificate to Dr. Hranitz for his academic and service contributions to higher education in Pennsylvania. As program coordinator for the Masters in Early Childhood Education, Dr. Hranitz was instrumental in Bloomsburg University gaining approval for the first graduate program in early childhood education to certify teachers at the graduate level.

Dr. John R. Hranitz's related professional experiences included service to the Association for Childhood Education International, National Association for the Education of Young Children, the Association for Teacher Education, Pennsylvania's Department of Education, owner and director of a Montessori Children’s House for children from the ages of two to seven and as a consultant to the Muncy Correctional Institution, Muncy, in providing day care services to incarcerated female inmates on visitation days. In April 1996, Dr. Hranitz was recognized by the Association for Childhood Education International "… as an outstanding member whose committed efforts consistently supported the ideals and purposes of the association."

With a co-faculty member, Dr. Hranitz developed a primary science and mathematics program for children in the elementary grades. Federally funded and known as Project Success, it encompassed two elementary schools, public and parochial, in Harrisburg. The three-year, federally funded grant supported the thesis "... that teachers who are directly supported by coursework, materials and onsite consultations can make a difference in the achievement levels of primary children in mathematics and science in inner-city and parochial environments." At the end of three years, the children participating in the study "...performed at significantly higher levels in primary science and mathematics when statistically compared to children in schools not participating in the training and materials provided by the federally funded Dwight D. Eisenhower grant."

Dr. John R. Hranitz has presented and developed manuscripts on many topics, nationally and internationally, beginning with creative ideas to improve classroom instruction found in early editions of the journal for young children, "The Early Years," leading up to programs for modifying classroom behavior and working with homeless children found in Childhood Education. As a reviewer of textbooks in education, Dr. Hranitz worked closely with several leading companies developing textbooks for teachers of young children, the most influential being Hendrick's "The Whole Child" and Morrison's "Introduction to Early Childhood Education."

Dr. Hranitz retired from his faculty position in May 2002, being awarded at a luncheon held in his honor Bloomsburg University's Certificate of Appreciation "...in recognition of distinguished teaching and service to the university community" Dr. Jessica Kosloff, Bloomsburg University President. In May 2002, the Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania conferred upon Dr. Hranitz the rank and title, Professor Emeritus in Education.

With his tenure as a faculty member and chairperson at Bloomsburg University completed, Dr. Hranitz continued to contribute his expertise in education by serving the Department of Education, Harrisburg as a program reviewer and team chair of higher education certification review teams until 2010.

Dr. John R. Hranitz's retirement years have been filled with gardening, weaving, consulting and writing. By November 2017, Dr. Hranitz authored and published the following books: "Janik: Ripples from a Country Stream," "The Window: Silence," "The Man in the Brown Fedora," a series of detective, romance and mystery books under the titles of "Albert: The Cold Case Files Mysteries," "We Are Always Saying Good-Bye," and "The Case of the Simple Affair." Dr. Hranitz's latest series of books of short stories include: "Do They Hear Me?" "Sugar Bread: An Unfinished Story - 1952," "January Thaw: A Book of Short Stories," "A Story Sampler: Stories to Make You Laugh," and "Short Stories to Celebrate Life!"

